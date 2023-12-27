The January Gems Sale is destined to start off the New Year with a bang at Ballymena Livestock Market on Saturday, 6th January at 12 noon.

Sportsmans Daredevil

The first pedigree Texel sale of 2024 is featuring a sensational array of nearly 50 in-lamb ewes from the flocks of C & M Mullan (Blue Gates Flock); A. Liggett (Corbo Flock); J. Trimble & Family (Curley & Cherrylea Flocks); D & R Macpherson (Hexel Flock); B. Bell & Sons (Kiltariff Flock) and S & M Warnock (Straidarran Flock).

Also coming to Ballymena full of promise and potential is 16 ewe lambs from these tremendous vendors and four mature ewes from Kiltariff who have a depth of proven breeding both behind and infront of them.

The notable guest consigner this year is the Whitepark Texel Flock of Sam McAuley, Bushmills. They will kick off the sale with two shearling ewes carrying lambs by Garngour Gough. Also available are four impressive ewes out of Rhaeadr Edge and two Garngour Emerald daughters served by Douganhill Gangster and Sportsmans DareDevil. Several of the gimmers for sale from Whitepark trace back to two foundation ewes purchased from Ballynahone and Cowal Flocks.

MZH2301039 - Lot 48.

Stanley & Martin Warnock of Limavady have selected six strong gimmers from their superb Straidarran Flock. These, mainly 8K Tamnamoney Decimus daughters hail from the very best bloodlines within the flock which has been established for 27 years. Straidarran has had many successes over the years, both in the show and sale rings, most notably breeding the 10.5K Straidarran Maverick and Straidarran Legacy who sired the 46K Foyleview Superstar. Service sires this year have been Knap Governor and the 5K Seaforde GentlemanJack. The first Straidarran gimmer in the ring is carrying a single to Gentleman Jack. This is the only chance to attain a gimmer in-lamb to this brilliant Coniston Equinox son.

With two gimmers and six ewe lambs from the Corbo Flock, Adrian Liggett intends to make a glittering impression with his offerings to the January Gems clientele. The flock attained 1st place in the Small Flock category in the NI Flock Competition 2022 and also Reserve Champion Flock of the Year 2022. The gimmers are both in-lamb to the 15K Mullan GameChanger, a son of MellorVale DeJaVu who is an exciting new purchase which is sure to be an excellent cross on these two daughters of the 20K Alderview Explosive purchased from Ballymena. As for Corbo ewe lambs, Adrian insists this is the best consignment he has ever presented, mostly sired by the 32K Hexel FanClub, but also featuring a dazzling daughter of Rhaeadr Entrepreneur – Sire of the Year 2022. These Feb 2023 born lambs are a perfect opportunity to invest in the future with genetics from these two impressive sires.

The Curley & Cherrylea Flocks of John Trimble & Family has been producing quality texels for both commercial and pedigree markets since 2000 with Cherrylea being founded in 2021. Curley is offering to their buyers 12 stunning in-lamb gimmers. They are from some of Curley’s best breeding lines including ET sister of 8K Cherrylea I'mTheMan and progeny from Oberstown UsainBolts bloodline and carrying lambs from the 20K Auldhouseburn FanDabiDozi and also from Proctors ChumbaWumba grandson the 4.8K Lylehill Gunshot. Curley is also putting forward three of their remarkable 2023 born ewe lambs sired by 20K Auldhouseburn FanDabiDozi. These lambs are from the same family as three sisters who averaged £2,300 and topping £3,200 in last year’s January Gems Sale for Curley Texels.

Chrissy & Marty Mullan showcase 12 in-lamb gimmers from their Blue Gates Flock for the 2024 edition of the January Gems. Blue Gates acquired the 10K Annakisha Edan, a Born To Be Wild son and grandson of Garngour Alabama at Blessington Premier Sale in 2021. Edans' progeny have gone on to perform superbly at Blue Gates including accolades such as Champion Texel, 1st Gimmer, 1st Ram lamb and 1st pair of ewe lambs all at Limavady Show 2023. Edan ewe lambs have also been awarded Champion pen of sixewe lambs in the NI Texel Flock competition in both 2022 and 2023. It is for this reason Blue Gates have decided to enter seven of their thrilling Annakisha Edan daughters into the Gems. These gimmers are all in lamb to Sleadrin Greatest who was purchased at the 2023 Blessington Premier Sale. There are also five daughters of Mullan Daredevil who have been crossed with Edan as a service sire this year, a breeding decision sure to yield sparkling results.

Knap Governor

The Hexel Flock of D&R MacPherson has been breeding pedigree Texels for nearly 30 years in Berwick-Upon-Tweed. Year upon year Hexel have boasted impressive sales figures from their breeding including the 65K Hexel Django & 20K Hexel Didi and of course top price at the January Gems 2023. For the 2024 January Gems, Hexel releases five bright ewe lambs to the market sired by 10K Coniston Equinox, Proctors ChumbaWumba and Ballynahone Franco. The consignment from Hexel offers the opportunity to purchase a maternal sister to January Gems 2023 top price - a 6K ChumbaWumba ewe lamb and also into the maternal bloodlines of Django, the 14K Hexel DiamondJoe and the 8K Hexel BornToBeWild.

The handpicked consignment from the Bell Family have been selected to showcase the depth of breeding nearly 40 years of pedigree Texel breeding at Kiltariff produces. Gimmers include a Knock Yardsman daughter in-lamb to 32K Caron Dynamite and her full sister in lamb to Seaforde Firecracker. These two flashy gimmers are maternal sisters to 7.5K Kiltariff Golden Boy sold at Ballymena in September. Also on offer are three Corksie De Niro ewes also carrying Firecracker lambs and a Yuga Khan daughter who is a maternal sister to the Kiltariff top priced ewe lamb at last year’s Gems Sale. A real gem is a lamb out of Mellor Vale DeJa Vu and the Dam of 7.5K GoldenBoy. A couple of Knap Bonanza daughters will close the sale. These are more mature ewes from the heart of Kiltariff, served between September and November will suit any potential buyers flock.

All sheep in this sale are on the Heptavac P+ system and have been vaccinated with Enzovax and Toxovax.

The consignors of the January Gems are renowned Texel breeders who are well versed in catering to the pedigree and commercial markets. With 68 well bred females from ewe lambs all the way up to proven quality ewes this is the perfect opportunity to forge the beginning of a new flock or add depth to an existing one at Ballymena Mart on the 6th January.

Sleadrin Greatest.