County Antrim sheep farmer Jayne Harkness-Bones, also a manager at British Wool’s Ulster Wool Depot in Muckamore, is celebrating becoming a member of The Worshipful Company of Woolmen - one of the oldest livery companies in the City of London, dating back to 1180.

The honour was bestowed due to all the work she does in raising the profile of the magical material that is wool – especially British and Ulster wool.

Following her freedom of London ceremony at the City of London’s Guildhall, Jayne became the first person from Northern Ireland to be clothed as a Liveryman for many years. The event was held at Carpenters’ Hall, which also hosted a Civic Dinner by kind permission of The Master, Wardens & Court of Assistants of the Woolman and attended by The Lord Mayor.

Clerk to the Woolmen, Duncan Crole says: “The Woolmen are delighted to welcome Jayne into the fold. We encourage membership from all professions and walks of life and are especially pleased to admit those with the passion for sheep and wool that Jayne brings.”

Jayne signing the declaration to become a freeman of the city of London.

After having a career in psychotherapy for more than a decade, the roots of the family farm called her back and she subsequently began employment closer to home working at British Wool’s only grading depot in Northern Ireland - Ulster Wool.

Anyone that knows Jayne will know how passionate she is about sheep farming and wool. Always asking questions, Jayne likes to communicate with like minded others and bring people together to learn through networking events at the Ulster Wool depot or attending other agri events.

Back in 2017 Jayne wrote up the ideas of a project to help young people understand why our landscape needs sheep to graze it, why sheep need to be shorn, and obviously… how wonderful wool is.

Another first led by Jayne - Ulster Wool welcomed its first ever masters marketing Student from Queens University Belfast in 2020, Dr Bernard Mulholland. Together they developed the project into ‘Wool Innovators’ and invited SENTINUS to work in collaboration with Ulster Wool to deliver the project. The only thing that was missing was some funding.

Jayne with her father Robert Harkness who was there to witness the event.

Fast forward to 2023 and Jayne approached the Worshipful Company of Woolmen to ask if ‘Wool Innovators’ would be something they would be interested in supporting, and low and behold they said yes!

The project is currently in full motion as SENTINUS are making the final preparations and selection process for the winning schools.

From a very early age Jayne has been surrounded with and involved in wool. Her father was a contract sheep shearer and she would long for the summer holidays so she could go out and help with the harvesting of wool. She also observed the Worshipful Company of Woolmen as they would attend the Balmoral Show annually to present prestigious awards to the shearing section winners. she comments: “Over the years I have seen the Masters coming to the show and always thought how wonderful it was - even the name - Worshipful Company of Woolmen has such a prestigious ring to it.”

She added: “In particular I remember Master Elizabeth Peacock, and thinking to myself wow! Isn’t it wonderful that the Woolmen can have women in it too!”

Jayne with Master Woolman Vincent Keaveny CBE who presented the certificate to certify her membership to the livery.

Never in a million years did she think that being a part of such an ancient guild would ever be possible, but much to her shock (and delight) it happened.

“I am honoured to have been clothed as a Liveryman, and it was a pleasure to attend the Civic dinner with my father. I’m very excited to see what happens next and have faith that wool will make the comeback that it deserves.”

She continued: “Fast fashion in oil-based clothing, carpet and soft furnishings have to stop being produced so cheaply. Wool is sustainable, has a natural carbon cycle, is durable, natural and fire retardant to name but a few of the positive qualities. We have a responsibility to think before we make a purchase and do our best to reduce micro-plastics entering our environment and ecosystems.”

To be a, Freeman of the City of London and liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, means that you have the right to drive sheep across London Bridge.

The Sheep Drive continues to this day, and is an historic annual event organised by the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, and Jayne is looking forward to taking part next September 2024.

There are over 200 current members of the livery and it is open to anyone who is interested.

If you would like to find out more information, please visit https://www.woolmen.com/about/join/