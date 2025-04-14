JCB adds ultra-compact Telemaster to loader range

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the order book open and production getting under way, JCB’s latest – and smallest – telescopic wheeled loader reinforces JCB Agriculture’s goal of meeting the materials handling needs of all farming, horticultural and other rural businesses.

Despite being the smallest model in the line-up, the all-new TM110 packs a performance punch that makes it a highly practical tool for use in livestock production and commercial horticulture, either as the sole handling machine or working alongside a larger handler.

It also provides an option for farmers with a small fixed arm loader to upgrade to a machine with more lift capacity, reach and load-placement versatility.

By combining ultra-compact dimensions – less than 1.6 metres wide and 2.2 metres tall – with a generous payload of 1.1 tonnes and 3.5metre lift height, the TM110 can work its way into buildings with the tightest access, yet still lift and stack big square bales and bulk containers.

JCB Agriculture Managing Director John Smith, said: “In recent years, we have focused on developing larger, more powerful and more capable telescopic wheeled loaders, such as the latest TM320S, the TM420 and TM420S with unique features such as the eight-speed 40kph or 50kph powershift transmission.

“With the TM110 we are addressing the ultra-compact sector for the first time, with a machine that complements the compact TM180 and TM220 and has big loader features packed into the tightest dimensions to create a really well-equipped and practical materials handling solution.”

Powered by a 50hp diesel engine, the new TM110 has been designed for operators wanting the familiar central high-set driving position of a pivot steer telescopic wheeled loader for all-round visibility when working in and around buildings.

It can get into the smallest livestock sheds while still being capable of productive chores around the yard thanks to a safe-working load capacity of 1.1 tonnes that means the TM110 can comfortably handle the biggest square bales.

It can stack them too, despite the low-set boom mounting giving good forwards visibility, thanks to the 3.5 metre lift height when the boom is extended.

Handling bulk bags and containers typically holding a tonne of seed, fertiliser, AdBlue, silage preservative and so on, are all within the new machine’s capabilities.

Engine and transmission

Power and torque are channelled to axles running on 31x15.5-15 tractor tread, industrial or turf pattern tyres, with the front and rear axles having a lockable differential engaged using a joystick button when maximum traction is needed on a slippery surface.

A fully hydrostatic transmission that enables the TM110 to tow up to 750kg provides yard working and road travel speeds up to 30kph, while an optional creep function can be added to separate ground and engine speed control when operating an attachment such as a feeding bucket, sweeper or cubicle bedding dispenser.

Hydraulic services

The boom and attachments are manipulated by a 50-litre/min gear pump hydraulics package with the for more than one action to be made at a time – such as repositioning a bucket as the boom is lowered.

As an option, the TM110’s boom can be fitted with JCB’s Smooth Ride System (SRS) hydro-gas suspension to absorb sharp movements and minimise the risk of spilling or dislodging loads as the loader passes over an uneven surface; it also gives the operator a more comfortable driving experience.

Canopy or cab

The new TM110 is available with a simple ROPS-compliant four-post steel canopy that comes with a roof panel and windows front and rear to ward off the worst of any rain, or with a roomy two-door cab that is fully-glazed and comes with a heater for chilly winter days.

Cab and chassis-mounted LED driving and work lights are standard to illuminate the darkest of mornings and evenings, while the large windows and rear-view mirrors, and the low-set boom pivot, exploit the raised, central driving position to ensure great all-round visibility.