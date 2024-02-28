Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The prestigious award comes because of Eakin’s unwavering commitment to the Isuzu UK brand, producing excellent marketing material and organising multiple successful events.

As Isuzu UK celebrated its most successful year since the launch of the D-Max, it was time to celebrate the biggest achievers at the Dealer Awards. Joel Eakin is a leading example of how Isuzu UK has been able to push to new heights with a shrewd perspective to digital marketing and events, which has

helped Eakin Bros LTD and Isuzu UK to success in 2023.

Joel Eakin, Marketing Executive for Eakin Bros LTD, has won the Regional Recognition Award at the Isuzu UK Dealer Conference and Awards 2024 in Glasgow. Pic: Lauren Taylor

Celebrating his recent award win, Joel Eakin stated: “It has been a great year for us at Eakin Bros Ltd and to receive this recognition award is an absolute honour. It would have not been possible to win this award if it wasn’t for the amazing work that the team do across all areas of this historic dealership, which has allowed me to organise successful events and raise awareness of the incredible work we do for our customers.”

The exemplary standard of marketing from Joel Eakin has not gone unnoticed, with Eakin Bros LTD receiving Marketing & Social Media Dealer of the Year at the 2021 Isuzu Dealer Conference and Awards.

Regional Sales Manager for Isuzu UK, Alan Coyle, said: “It is totally to Joel’s credit that he has been presented with this award. His continued focus on the Isuzu brand is greatly appreciated and this award highlights this sentiment.”