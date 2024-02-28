Joel Eakin snaps up regional recognition award
The prestigious award comes because of Eakin’s unwavering commitment to the Isuzu UK brand, producing excellent marketing material and organising multiple successful events.
As Isuzu UK celebrated its most successful year since the launch of the D-Max, it was time to celebrate the biggest achievers at the Dealer Awards. Joel Eakin is a leading example of how Isuzu UK has been able to push to new heights with a shrewd perspective to digital marketing and events, which has
helped Eakin Bros LTD and Isuzu UK to success in 2023.
Celebrating his recent award win, Joel Eakin stated: “It has been a great year for us at Eakin Bros Ltd and to receive this recognition award is an absolute honour. It would have not been possible to win this award if it wasn’t for the amazing work that the team do across all areas of this historic dealership, which has allowed me to organise successful events and raise awareness of the incredible work we do for our customers.”
The exemplary standard of marketing from Joel Eakin has not gone unnoticed, with Eakin Bros LTD receiving Marketing & Social Media Dealer of the Year at the 2021 Isuzu Dealer Conference and Awards.
Regional Sales Manager for Isuzu UK, Alan Coyle, said: “It is totally to Joel’s credit that he has been presented with this award. His continued focus on the Isuzu brand is greatly appreciated and this award highlights this sentiment.”
Eakin Bros LTD have demonstrated its expertise in the automotive industry, having celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023. It is also a longstanding partner of Isuzu UK, being part of the Pick-Up Professionals since 2003. The proud heritage of the dealership is underpinned by their reputation as one of Northern Ireland’s most trusted dealers, consistently working with customers to offer the best service possible.