This will be held in the Workspace Community Hub which is beside the Library, and the evening will give farmers, their families, and others, an opportunity to hear the John Deere story.

This is a visual powerpoint presentation by George Conn who is well known throughout the country for his talks on various tractor brands.

After serving his motor vehicle apprenticeship in the 1970’s George taught motor vehicle engineering at a technical college in Portadown.

George who was born and brought up in Co Armagh also has a keen interest in vintage tractors. His talk will look at the life of John Deere from an historical, engineering, farming and Christian perspective.

Although we had very few ‘John Deeres’ until the 1960s/70’s, there are certainly plenty around today with many folk believing that ‘Nothing runs like a Deere!’

Whether you own one or are loyal to some other brand this should be an interesting night, which has been organized by Draperstown Presbyterian church, in association with The Faith Mission.

