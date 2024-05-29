Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Deere has announced a unique open day for those planning to leave the military in search of a new career.

On 13 June the company will invite servicemen and women to its UK & Ireland headquarters in Nottinghamshire for a special event designed to shine a light on technician roles working throughout the brand’s dealership network.

The John Deere Military Hiring Programme Insight Day provides an opportunity to see first hand some of the world’s most advanced agricultural and professional turfcare equipment which requires skilled, dedicated technicians to service and maintain.

There will be networking opportunities with representatives from the John Deere business as well as dealers, and presentations will set out how fulfilling the role can be.

Allan Cochran, Training Centre Manager, said: “We launched the John Deere Military Hiring Programme in the UK and Ireland last year and are starting to see those who have been through the training start new careers at our dealers.

“We strongly believe in the pool of talent resettling from successful careers in the military. We have thousands of examples worldwide demonstrating that they have the ideal skillset to slot seamlessly into technician roles.

“There’s nothing like seeing the machinery up close and speaking directly to those who already work in the businesses to get a sense of what your future career could look like, so this day is a great opportunity to explore the people, the place and the product.”

Presentations will explain the scale and purpose of John Deere, including its values behind the mission to sustainably help feed and clothe a growing population. Those attending can see what it is like to work within the brand’s family from those who have already completed a resettlement.

The Military Hiring Programme is a worldwide initiative to support resettling servicemen and women. Those who apply are connected to an individual within John Deere who has already made the transition before being put through a raft of free training to prepare them for a career as a technician.

Allan said: “Much like modern military vehicles, our agricultural and turf products are packed with state-of-the-art technology. You could be working on a fully electric walk-behind golf greens mower or one of the world’s largest combine harvesters – there is huge variety and fulfilment in roles based all around the UK and Ireland.