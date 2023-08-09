The place to be on Friday evening, 18th August is the Jalex farm, Gloverstown Road, Randalstown where a real treat is in store for sheep and suckler producers.

The evening will kick off with a top drawer selection of rams from the Jalex Suffolk flock, which was awarded Reserve Best Flock of Suffolk Sheep in the UK. Almost 100 rams are on offer, the majority of these are shearlings. You can buy with confidence as the flock is scrapie monitored and MV accredited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Alexanders run over 700 commercial ewes and understand what is required for today's busy lamb producers on their own farms.

The Jalex Genes ram sale has built up a solid reputation with both commercial and pedigree sheep farmers who seek out the modern clean, flashy Suffolk rams that will breed lambs to suit todays marketplace. It takes place on farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown on Friday evening 18th August at 6.30pm. Pic: Agriimages

"We are looking for tups with tight skins, medium bone, black silky, clean hair on their heads and legs, tups with character and carcass. We are lambing approximately 700 ewes so we need lambs to be up and sucking with loads of vigour, particularly as we lamb the twins outside. We cannot have lambs with big heads and short necks being slow to suck. We find that avoiding too much bone and selecting tups with lift, that are lively and vigorous avoids this," explains James.

Straight after the ram sale over 70 heifers will take centre stage, all of these are in calf with dates to suit autumn calving herds. Six are due in September, 19 in October, 26 in November and the remainder first week in January. There are over 50 of these carrying heifer calves, with all settled to the very best proven Ai and stock Limousin bulls.

The Jalex Select sales have proved to be very popular with suckler producers as quality and performance has excelled from day one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James added: "While we will always include some stars within the sale, the heart of the catalogue will suit every suckler farm no matter what system they operate. We have been delighted to hear so many positive reports of stock excelling on buyers farms, with only recently two calves topping the commercial championships at the Limousin National show being bred from a heifer sourced with ourselves at a previous sale."

Also going under the hammer is the noted young Limousin bull Jalex Transform who has had a fantastic show season to date. He sells early in the catalogue so make sure to come on time!