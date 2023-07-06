The auction held last weekend saw over 2,700 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 70%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £9,500 for a Massey Ferguson 590, outside items selling to £16,800 for a McConnell 5565 hedge cutter and inside items selling to £420 for a Weldtec welder.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 28th July with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 17th July with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday 27th July.

A range of fantastic prices were achieved for all sorts of equipment and machines. Pic: Ballymena mart

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery and Vehicles: £16,800 for a McConnell 5565 hedge cutter, £9,500 for a Massey Ferguson 590, £9,300 for a Deutz DX 4.51 commander, £7,200 for a 1600 gln Abbey slurry tanker, £4,600 for a Kramer 312 SE, £4,200 for an Isuzu Rodeo Denver, £4,100 for a 13x7 Redrock tipping trailer, £4,100 for a 2017 Krone R320CV mounted mower, £3,500 for a 10x5”6 Hudson 3.5 tonne tipping trailer, £3,300 for a Kia Sportage, £3,100 for a Mitsubishi Shogun, £3,100 for a Bateman squeeze crush, £2,800 for a Toyota Rav 4, £2,800 for a 1964 Ford 3000, £2,700 for a Nissan Navara Outlaw, £2,600 for a Land Rover Discovery 3, £2,600 for a Twose Hedge cutter, £2,500 for a 1958 Ford Dexta, £2,500 for a Mazda CX7, £2,500 for an Ifor Williams 12x6 livestock trailer, £2,500 for a Johnston 12x7 silage trailer, £2,500 for an IFor Williams 12x6 builders trailer, £2,500 for a John Deere 530 10ft mower.

Inside Machinery: £420 for a Weldtec welder, £400 for a John Deere Lawnmower, £360 for Lister 3 speed sheep shears and handpiece, £320 for 2 old cart wheels, £270 for a Stihl MG 86 leaf blower, £250 for a Front Grill for a MF 4255/4355, £220 for a Stihl MS260 chainsaw, £220 for a Rotary lazer level, £210 for a 7 tonne electric log splitter with table, £210 for a blue and orange crate, £210 for a Husquvarna 395 xp chainsaw, £210 for a Sherman welder, £190 for 30ft aluminium extending ladders, £190 for a Sealey 200L compressor, £160 for a hanging meal feeder, £160 for a Diesel power washer, £150 for a John Deere lawnmower, £150 for a Ferguson hydraulic jack, £150 for a Ferguson pick up hitch, stay and stabiliser, £150 for a Magpie trap, £150 for a Sumec generator welder, £150 for a Wacker robin vibrating plate, £150 for an Oil machine.

Some Massey Fergusons which came under the hammer. Pic: Ballymena mart

A slurry tanker at the sale. Pic: Ballymena Mart

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 28th July. Picture: Ballymena Mart