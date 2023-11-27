Judges announced for 2023 Royal Ulster Winter Fair
Mike Duckett will be travelling to the Show from Rudolph, Wisconsin where he lives with his wife Julie and their two children, Logan and Chloe.
Their family farm, Duckett Holsteins, has exhibited three Supreme Champions at the World Dairy Expo, with Oakfield Solomon Footloose-ET EX-97 being the most recent. These show winnings amongst others have helped the farm to earn over 90 All American Awards.
Mike’s expertise has enabled him to judge at a variety of renowned events from the North East Fall Holstein Show and Quebec Spring Show to the Jersey Spring Show, Eastern National Red & White Show and the California Holstein & Jersey Spring Shows.
The Duckett family also own two agricultural businesses beyond the farm. Looking ahead towards the future of the dairy industry both of their enterprises, Genetic Futures and Showbox Sires, specialise in reproduction and recipient services.
Judging the Trade Stands and Best Kept Dairy Stalls at this year’s Show is Andrew Short, Managing Director of AJS Promotions. Having run events and exhibitions for over 25 years, Andrew’s experience of meeting customer demands is very evident. His recent success with the Spring Farm Machinery Show and Country Land Music Festival held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, in addition to numerous other events throughout the UK and Ireland make him the perfect man for the job.
Ahead of judging at this year’s Winter Fair, Andrew said: “Exhibitions are such an important showcase for many businesses, allowing them to display their products and engage with the public. This is certainly something I will look for when judging, those stands that encourage people onto them and that engage with them.”
The Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, will take place at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn on Thursday, 14th December from 9am to 6pm.
To keep up to date with 2023 Winter Fair news check out our website www.winterfair.org.uk or follow the Winter Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.