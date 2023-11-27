The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) is delighted to welcome American livestock judge, Mike Duckett and trade stand judge, Andrew Short from Omagh to the 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair, sponsored by Danske Bank.

Trade stand judge, Andrew Short from Omagh

Mike Duckett will be travelling to the Show from Rudolph, Wisconsin where he lives with his wife Julie and their two children, Logan and Chloe.

Their family farm, Duckett Holsteins, has exhibited three Supreme Champions at the World Dairy Expo, with Oakfield Solomon Footloose-ET EX-97 being the most recent. These show winnings amongst others have helped the farm to earn over 90 All American Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike’s expertise has enabled him to judge at a variety of renowned events from the North East Fall Holstein Show and Quebec Spring Show to the Jersey Spring Show, Eastern National Red & White Show and the California Holstein & Jersey Spring Shows.

American livestock judge, Mike Duckett

The Duckett family also own two agricultural businesses beyond the farm. Looking ahead towards the future of the dairy industry both of their enterprises, Genetic Futures and Showbox Sires, specialise in reproduction and recipient services.

Judging the Trade Stands and Best Kept Dairy Stalls at this year’s Show is Andrew Short, Managing Director of AJS Promotions. Having run events and exhibitions for over 25 years, Andrew’s experience of meeting customer demands is very evident. His recent success with the Spring Farm Machinery Show and Country Land Music Festival held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, in addition to numerous other events throughout the UK and Ireland make him the perfect man for the job.

Ahead of judging at this year’s Winter Fair, Andrew said: “Exhibitions are such an important showcase for many businesses, allowing them to display their products and engage with the public. This is certainly something I will look for when judging, those stands that encourage people onto them and that engage with them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, will take place at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn on Thursday, 14th December from 9am to 6pm.