Judges announced for this year’s Balmoral Show
The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society is delighted to announce an exceptional line-up of judges for the 154th Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank, taking place from Wednesday 10th to Saturday 13th May 2023.
HORSES & PONIES
Clydesdales, Clydesdales Ridden, Heavy Trade Turnouts, Clydesdale Young Handlers: Brian McMillan
Breeding & Young Stock: Mrs Kate Nicholson and Mr Jack Cochrane
Hunters: Wendy Phipps, Amelia Bevin, Kirtsy Aird
Performance Irish Draught: Maura Rooney, Liam Cotter, Sarah Bright – Philips
Ridden Irish Draught: Maura Rooney, Sarah Bright – Philips
Cobs & Maxi Cobs: Emily Corrie, Bridget Millington
Coloured Horses: Bridget Millington
Ladies Hunters Astride, Riding Horses,, Esther Rostron, Bridget Millington
Ladies Side Saddle – Balmoral Classic Competition: Esther Rostron, Bridget Millington
Working Hunter Horses: David Bennett, Jane Collins
Small Horse & Cob Working Hunter: David Bennett, Jane Collins
Hackneys, Private Driving & Light Trade Turnouts: Julie Howard
Racehorse to Riding Horse: Mr Noel Meade, Mr Paul Carberry
‘Balmoral Star of the Future’ Performance Horse Championships: Lt Col Tom Freyne
Children’s Ridden Ponies: Shirley Dennison
Children’s Working Hunter Ponies: Stuart Hollings, Morean Hamilton
Connemara Ponies Showing / Ridden, Connemara Working Hunters: Patricia Hoey, Peter O’Malley
Donkeys: Elaine Lewis
Referee Judge: Diane Gibson, John Bamber
SHEEP
Badger Faced Texel: Henry Jewitt
Beltex: Andrew Bailie
Berrichon: Ewan Burgess
Bleu Du Maine: Will Price
Blue Texel: Andrew Bishop
Bluefaced Leicester: Kevin Ridley
Border Leicester: Peter Brown
Charollais: Arwyn Thomas
Dorset Horn & Poll: Graham Baker
Dutch Spotted: James Baker
Hampshire Down: Judith Galbraith
Ile de France: William Hutchinson
Jacob: Scott Dalrymple
Kerryhill: Hamilton Hassard
North Country Cheviot: Jonnie Campbell
Minority Breeds: John Mercer
Rouge de l’Ouest: Ian Teasdale
Suffolk: John Gibb
Texel: Roy Campbell
Valais Blacknose: Gerallt Jones
Zwartbles: Caroline Anderson
Interbreed Pairs of Ewe & Ram Lambs, Shearling Ewes and Rams: Kirree Kermode
Interbreed Pairs Championship, Group of Three: John Stevenson
Interbreed Overall Championships: Jim Aiken
Sheep Young Handlers: Rachel Megarrell
Goats: Steven Thomas
Goat Young Handler: Lyndsay Greer
Pigs
Large White, Landrace, Pork Pigs, Interbreed Championship, Traditional Breeds, Pork Pigs, Pairs, Interbreed Championship: Steve Loveless
Pig Pairs: Brian King
Pig Young Handler: Cynthia Aiken
Eggs, Rabbits & Cavies
Shelled Eggs & Championships: Jonathan Fletcher
Children’s Decorated Eggs: Jonathan Fletcher
Rabbits: Derek Medlock
Cavies: Joyce Medlock
Beef Cattle
Aberdeen Angus: Eustace Burke
Hereford: Tom Brennan
Charolais: Murray Lyle
Simmental: Stewart Stronach
Limousin: Ian Nimmo
British Blonde: Roy Coney
British Blue: Andrew Price
Salers: Glen Welsh
Commercial: Andrew Marsden
Beef Shorthorns: John Scott
Dexter: Hazel Bickerton
Irish Moiled: Trevor Chadwick
Beef Interbreed Performance, Interbreed Stock Judging: John Kingham
Beef Pairs, Group Championships: Andrew Hughes
Beef Groups of 5 Native & Continental and Exhibitor Bred Pairs: George Harvey
Junior Championship, Champion of Champions: Andrew Hughes
Beef Presentation Award: Alan Armstrong, Alexandra Woods
Beef Young Handler: Cameron Jackson
Dairy Cattle
Holstein: Michael Yates
Ayrshire, Jersey, Dairy Shorthorn: Blaise Tomlinson
Interbreed Dairy Pairs, Groups Championships, Champion of Champion: James Waring
Dairy Young Handler: James Waring
Dairy Presentation Award: Alan Armstrong, Alexandra Woods
Trade Stands
Trade Stand Awards: Mared Jones
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Kirstie McMurray