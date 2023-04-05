News you can trust since 1963
Judges announced for this year’s Balmoral Show

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society is delighted to announce an exceptional line-up of judges for the 154th Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank, taking place from Wednesday 10th to Saturday 13th May 2023.

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST- 2 min read

HORSES & PONIES

Clydesdales, Clydesdales Ridden, Heavy Trade Turnouts, Clydesdale Young Handlers: Brian McMillan

Breeding & Young Stock: Mrs Kate Nicholson and Mr Jack Cochrane

The full line-up of judges for this year's show have been revealed.The full line-up of judges for this year's show have been revealed.
Hunters: Wendy Phipps, Amelia Bevin, Kirtsy Aird

Performance Irish Draught: Maura Rooney, Liam Cotter, Sarah Bright – Philips

Ridden Irish Draught: Maura Rooney, Sarah Bright – Philips

Cobs & Maxi Cobs: Emily Corrie, Bridget Millington

Coloured Horses: Bridget Millington

Ladies Hunters Astride, Riding Horses,, Esther Rostron, Bridget Millington

Ladies Side Saddle – Balmoral Classic Competition: Esther Rostron, Bridget Millington

Working Hunter Horses: David Bennett, Jane Collins

Small Horse & Cob Working Hunter: David Bennett, Jane Collins

Hackneys, Private Driving & Light Trade Turnouts: Julie Howard

Racehorse to Riding Horse: Mr Noel Meade, Mr Paul Carberry

‘Balmoral Star of the Future’ Performance Horse Championships: Lt Col Tom Freyne

Children’s Ridden Ponies: Shirley Dennison

Children’s Working Hunter Ponies: Stuart Hollings, Morean Hamilton

Connemara Ponies Showing / Ridden, Connemara Working Hunters: Patricia Hoey, Peter O’Malley

Donkeys: Elaine Lewis

Referee Judge: Diane Gibson, John Bamber

SHEEP

Badger Faced Texel: Henry Jewitt

Beltex: Andrew Bailie

Berrichon: Ewan Burgess

Bleu Du Maine: Will Price

Blue Texel: Andrew Bishop

Bluefaced Leicester: Kevin Ridley

Border Leicester: Peter Brown

Charollais: Arwyn Thomas

Dorset Horn & Poll: Graham Baker

Dutch Spotted: James Baker

Hampshire Down: Judith Galbraith

Ile de France: William Hutchinson

Jacob: Scott Dalrymple

Kerryhill: Hamilton Hassard

North Country Cheviot: Jonnie Campbell

Minority Breeds: John Mercer

Rouge de l’Ouest: Ian Teasdale

Suffolk: John Gibb

Texel: Roy Campbell

Valais Blacknose: Gerallt Jones

Zwartbles: Caroline Anderson

Interbreed Pairs of Ewe & Ram Lambs, Shearling Ewes and Rams: Kirree Kermode

Interbreed Pairs Championship, Group of Three: John Stevenson

Interbreed Overall Championships: Jim Aiken

Sheep Young Handlers: Rachel Megarrell

Goats: Steven Thomas

Goat Young Handler: Lyndsay Greer

Pigs

Large White, Landrace, Pork Pigs, Interbreed Championship, Traditional Breeds, Pork Pigs, Pairs, Interbreed Championship: Steve Loveless

Pig Pairs: Brian King

Pig Young Handler: Cynthia Aiken

Eggs, Rabbits & Cavies

Shelled Eggs & Championships: Jonathan Fletcher

Children’s Decorated Eggs: Jonathan Fletcher

Rabbits: Derek Medlock

Cavies: Joyce Medlock

Beef Cattle

Aberdeen Angus: Eustace Burke

Hereford: Tom Brennan

Charolais: Murray Lyle

Simmental: Stewart Stronach

Limousin: Ian Nimmo

British Blonde: Roy Coney

British Blue: Andrew Price

Salers: Glen Welsh

Commercial: Andrew Marsden

Beef Shorthorns: John Scott

Dexter: Hazel Bickerton

Irish Moiled: Trevor Chadwick

Beef Interbreed Performance, Interbreed Stock Judging: John Kingham

Beef Pairs, Group Championships: Andrew Hughes

Beef Groups of 5 Native & Continental and Exhibitor Bred Pairs: George Harvey

Junior Championship, Champion of Champions: Andrew Hughes

Beef Presentation Award: Alan Armstrong, Alexandra Woods

Beef Young Handler: Cameron Jackson

Dairy Cattle

Holstein: Michael Yates

Ayrshire, Jersey, Dairy Shorthorn: Blaise Tomlinson

Interbreed Dairy Pairs, Groups Championships, Champion of Champion: James Waring

Dairy Young Handler: James Waring

Dairy Presentation Award: Alan Armstrong, Alexandra Woods

Trade Stands

Trade Stand Awards: Mared Jones

Champion of Champions

Champion of Champions: Kirstie McMurray

Ulster Bank