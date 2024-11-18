Jumping continues at the Meadows

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 18th Nov 2024, 08:20 GMT
Jumping has continued in the MEC Unregistered Winter League at the Meadows, Lurgan on 16th November.

Pictures by Tory OC Photography.

Emma Hannaway riding Hippo, jumping clear in the cross pole cash back jumping

Lisa Doogan riding Cove Park, winners of the 1.30m SJI

Lilah Boyce riding Elsa, clear in the 60cm cash back jumping

Harry Hannaway riding Vicky, jumping clear in the 70cm cash back jumping

