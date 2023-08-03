The auction held last weekend saw over 2,500 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 70%. Demand was high with vehicles selling to £9,000 for a 2005 Yanmar V1030 digger, outside items selling to £6,800 for an Abbey 2500R slurry tanker and inside items selling to £500 for a Swage block and stand.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 25th August with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 14th August with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday, 24th August.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery and Vehicles: £9,000 for a 2005 Yanmar V1030 digger, £8,900 for a Massey Ferguson 1080, £6,800 for an Abbey 2500R slurry tanker, £5000 for a 12 tonne Kane dump trailer, £4,600 for a Massey Ferguson 135, £4,200 for a 2006 Mitsubishi L200 Warrior, £3,900 for a 2006 Ford Ranger, £3,500 for a West 1600 dual dung spreader, £3,200 for a Benford 5 tonne swivel skip, £2,900 for a 2001 Hudson 14x6 tri axle cattle trailer, £2,600 for a Mitsubishi gritting vehicle, £2,600 for a Bateson triaxle low loader with tilting body, £2,500 for an 11x6’6 Hudson plant trailer, £2,400 for a Abbey 2070 dung spreader, £2,400 for a Superfaun potato harvester with aluminium side elevator, £2,300 for a 2008 Audi A4 advant estate, £2,300 for shed steel work 32x20x10ft, £2000 for a 2009 Suzuki grand vitara, £2000 for a set of Bridgestone tractor tyres 580/70 R38, £2000 for a 2600 gallon vacuum tanker with steering axle, £2000 for a 12 calf pens.