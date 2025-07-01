June sales at Ballymena Livestock Market

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,000 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 60%.

Demand was high with vehiclesselling to £38,200 for a Massey Ferguson 5455 2012 with loader & bucket, outside items selling to 16,000 for a Hudson 20ft Cattle Trailer and inside items selling to £700 for a 40Kva

Generator.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 25th July with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Tuesday, 15th July with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday 23rd July.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery:

£38,200 for a 2012 Massey Ferguson 5455 with front loader, £20,000 for a 2008 New Holland 6030 with Quicke loader, £19,000 for a 2003 JCB TM200 Telehandler, £16,000 for a Hudson 20ft Cattle Trailer, £13,500 for a 2007 Claas 816 Aries, £13,000 for a 2013 Kubota KX080-3 digger with 4 buckets, £10,500 for a Hitachi EX40 digger with 4 buckets, £9,000 for a MCM 22ft cattle trailer/bale trailer, £8,000 for a Herbst 2600gln slurry tanker with dribble bar, £6,700 for a McConnell Hedge Cutter, £6,200 for a Zirkon 10 power harrow, £6,000 for a Hi Spec 1350gln slurry tanker, £5,900 for a Tipping trailer, £5,500 for a Macgen generator, £5,300 for a 2017 Mitsubishi L200 Bararian, £5,300 for a Cheif stone cart, £5,000 for a Mulcher for a 13 tonne digger, £4,700 for a JF 1050 harvester, £4,300 for a Chieftan dump trailer, £3,800 for a 14ft IFor Williams cattle trailer, £3,800 for a Claas 3050 disc mower, £3,700 for a Kane 24ft bale trailer, £3,600 for a Kuhn FC 302G 10ft trailed mower, £3,500 for a Fordson Dexter Super, £3,400 for a 16ft IFor Williams triaxle flat bed trailer, £3,100 for a Claas Rolland 255 roto cut baler, £3,000 for a Nugent 12x6 cattle trailer, £3,000 for a 23ft Fella Rake and £3,000 for a 10x5 Sheep/Calf trailer.

Inside Machinery:

£700 for a 40Kva Generator, £350 for a Cow Tail Pump, £300 for a Welder, £290 for a 3 phase ingersol compressor, £200 for a Bird Scarer with gas tank x2, £200 for a Hot and Cold Power Washer, £190 for a Pickhill oil filled stick welder, £180 for a Darex drill sharpener, £170 for a Huttenberg Pressure washer, £170 for a Wacker Plate, £150 for a Patio Fire, £140 for a Sealey engine chain, £140 for a Van Vault with toolbox, £140 for a Wacher plate, £140 Cerrara Bicycle, £130 for 10x 6.5x8x4 planks, £120 for 10x 6x8’x4, £120 for a Lamp Post, £120 for 6 security fencing with feet, £120 for a Clutched PTO Shaft, £120 for Driveway gates, £120 for a Concrete poker & honda engine, £120 for a Corn Fiddle, £110 for a Stihl HS50C Hedgecutter, £110 for a 2.2kw Honda 4200 Generator, £110 for a Stone Seat, £110 for a 10pc HD 1 inch impact socket set (22-50mm), 110 for a Hereford creamery can £110 for a Stihl MS200 Chainsaw, £100 for 4x 15inch Peugeot wheels, £100 for 2 concrete tubs, £100 for a Stone seat, £100 for Metal Shelving, £100 for a Block chain hoist, £100 for a Gas Patio Heater, £100 for a Butter Churn, £100 for a 5 ring, stainless steel stove and £100 for a Rover Lawnmower.

1 . 1750847653640.jpg £13,000 for a 2013 Kubota KX080-3 digger with 4 buckets Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 1750879420411.jpg Some of the machinery which sold in the June sale Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 1750863943018 (1).jpg £38,200 for a 2012 Massey Ferguson 5455 with front loader Photo: freelance Photo Sales