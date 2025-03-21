Junior Ministers welcome guests to ‘Ulster Fry for St Patrick’s Day’ in Brussels

Junior Ministers Aisling Reilly and Pam Cameron have welcomed over 200 guests to the ‘Ulster Fry for St Patrick’s Day’ breakfast networking event at the Office of the Northern Ireland Executive in Brussels (ONIEB).

The annual event is an opportunity to promote Northern Ireland and is attended by representatives from the European Institutions, EU Member States, non-EU representatives based in Brussels and other stakeholders.

Addressing guests at the event, Junior Minister Aisling Reilly said: "In the last few years it has become more important than ever that our voice is heard in the European Union.

“It is essential that we build contacts and networks to help us monitor, and understand, policy and legislative developments that impact us.

Junior Ministers Aisling Cameron and Pam Cameron pictured at the European Parliament during their visit to Brussels.

“The work of our Office in Brussels is central to this, and we would like to thank you all for your continued support and friendship.”

Junior Minister Pam Cameron said: “We have a strong history of innovation, identifying new and emerging opportunities, and responding to global challenges.

“From the creative industries, agri-food, life and health sciences, to advanced manufacturing and Fintech, we boast a growing reputation on the world’s economic stage.

“We are open for investment and growth, and we want to thrive, so that every person and every place across Northern Ireland benefits.”

As part of their visit to the Belgian capital, the Junior Ministers visited the European Parliament and Flemish Peace Institute.

They also took part in a number of meetings with key diplomatic figures, including Sandro Gozi MEP, Chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation to the UK-EU Parliamentary Partnership Assembly; Caroline Read, Deputy Ambassador at the UK Mission to the EU; Ambassador Aingeal O’Donoghue, Irish Permanent Representative to the EU; and representatives from the Scottish, Welsh, and the Channel Islands governments’ Brussels offices.