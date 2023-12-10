Newly appointed Chief Executive of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland, Ian Stevenson,will be the key note speaker at The Northern Ireland Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS) breakfast seminar at Agri Food and Bioscience Institute’s Conference Hall, Large Park, Hillsborough, on Thursday, 14th December 2023.

The event is kindly being sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

Ian hails from a farming community background and has over 28 years of professional experience working in technical, policy and leadership roles within the agrifood sector in Northern Ireland, including with Moy Park, the Ulster Farmers’ Union and the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

Prior to joining the Dairy Council, Ian was Chief Executive of the LMC for 12 years and played a significant role in raising the profile and awareness of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured Beef and Lamb and enhancing the sustainability credentials of local industry. Ian is currently a director of Sustainable Ruminant Genetics Ltd and is also a director of the charity Rural Support.

Dairy Council for Northern Ireland CEO Ian Stevenson

The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland acts on behalf of dairy farmers and processors, communicating on the natural goodness and quality of Northern Ireland milk and dairy foods.

With so much focus currently on the environmental footprint of Northern Ireland’s ruminant livestock sectors, Ian’s address will focus on the important role that our dairy industry plays in the sustainable nutrition of a growing world population and how servicing that growing demand for milk and dairy foods can be done in a sustainable way by Northern Ireland’s dairy farmers and processors.

Light refreshments will be served from 7.45am with the seminar starting at 8am and finishing at approximately 9am.

The event is open to both NIIAS members and non-members. A charge of £10 for members, £15 for non-members and £7.50 for students will be taken at the door.