The quality and style on display throughout the Beltex classes was impressive and Stuart Wood of Woodies Flock, Aberdeenshire, had the difficult job of judging.

Mr Wood’s Champion pick is sired by Keys’ stock ram, Buckles Horris, a £4k purchase for the flock from Carlisle. She is out of Matt’s Giro, who was Overall Champion and purchased by Keys at Dungannon Show and Export Sale in August 2022.

Bolies Juicy was also awarded The Perpetual Challenge Cup for Best Home Bred Sheep and Female Champion. Relatively new to the breed, Joshua bought his first Beltex when he was 15 and is now on his third crop of lambs. He also took Reserve Female Champion and won the ewe lamb class on the day. A remarkable list of achievements for the young Tyrone man who was showing at Balmoral for the first time.

Taking the Reserve Champion and Male Champion spots was Elizabeth McAllister’s aged ram, Artnagullion Fighter, from her Artnagullion Flock, Kells. The ram’s sire, Greenall Dennis The Menace, was a £3k purchase for the flock from Skipton and its dam is Artnagullion Chocpop. The winning bloodlines were apparent as Elizabeth also won the Best Pair of Lambs class, with lambs out of the same dam.

Other notable wins include Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon taking first place in the shearling ram class, ram lamb class, and ewe class, as well as second in the ram class. The McCutcheons of Bodoney Flock, Trillick, were also first in the Group of Three class, second in the Best Pair of Lambs class and took the Reserve Male Champion title for their winning shearling ram. Michael and Kile Diamond were in the rosettes, taking second and third in the shearling ram class and second in the ram lamb class. With John Ferguson also coming second in the Group of Three class, third in the Best Pair of Lambs class and third in the shearling ewe and ewe lamb classes.

Speaking on the Balmoral Show, Chairman Eddie O’Neill said: “The Club had a brilliant time at the show, meeting with customers and talking to people interested in knowing more about Beltex. The exhibitors did a great job of showcasing our breed with an impressive selection of quality animals and it is an excellent start to the showing season ahead. Thank you to ABP for sponsoring the Beltex classes and to our own sponsors who support us throughout the year, Abbey Autoline, Eco Eggshell and Galloway & MacLeod.”

Visit the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Facebook to keep up to date with Club activities.

Balmoral Show Results 2024

Judge Stuart Wood, Woodies Flock, Aberdeenshire

Aged Ram: 1st E McAllister (35); 2nd A&J McCutcheon (36)

Shearling Ram: 1st A&J McCutcheon (39); 2nd M&K Diamond (37); 3rd M&K Diamond (38)

Ram Lamb: 1st A&J McCutcheon (48); 2nd M&K Diamond (41); 3rd E McAllister (47); 4th J Ferguson (42); 5th E McAllister (46); 6th J Ferguson (43)

Aged Ewe: 1st A&J McCutcheon (50)

Shearling Ewe: 1st J Keys (55); 2nd J Keys (56); 3rd J Ferguson (54); 4th E McAllister (57); 5th E McAllister (59); 6th E McAllister (58)

Ewe Lamb: 1st J Keys (67); 2nd E McAllister (69); 3rd J Ferguson (66); 4th E McAllister (70); 5th A&J McCutcheon (71); 6th E McAllister (68)

Group of Three; 1st A&J McCutcheon; 2nd J Ferguson; 3rd E McAllister; 4th M&K Diamond

Pair of Lambs; 1st E McAllister; 2nd A&J McCutcheon; 3rd J Ferguson

Male Champion - 1st Prize Aged Ram, E McAllister, ARTNAGULLION

Reserve Male - 1st Prize Shearling Ram, A&J McCutcheon, BODONEY

Female Champion - 1st Prize Shearling Ewe, J Keys, BOLIES

Reserve Female - 2nd Prize Shearling Ewe, J Keys, BOLIES

Supreme Champion - Shearling Ewe, Bolies Juicy, J Keys

Reserve Supreme - Aged Ram, Artnagullion Fighter, E McAllister

1 . 3 - Artnagullion Fighter.jpg Balmoral Show Reserve Champion Artnagullion Fighter. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 1 - Champion+ Reserve.jpg Balmoral Show Champion and Reserve from Joshua Keys and Elizabeth McAllister. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 7 - Best Pair.jpg Elizabeth McAllister with her Best Pair of Lambs, niece Sophie McAllister and judge Stuart Wood. Photo: freelance Photo Sales