From farmyard favourites to exotic animals, this engaging and educational attraction is set to once again be a family favourite at the action packed 4-day event.

Children will be able to explore two dynamic zones as they learn more about a variety of animals. The charming farmyard themed discovery zone will feature everything from pint-sized pygmy goats to giant rabbits. There will also be an interactive goat-milking activity, allowing children to experience a hands-on approach to farm life.

As they travel through the Kidz Farm, young visitors will also be introduced to a reptile themed zone that adds a touch of excitement and encourages curiosity. From here young explorers can encounter a variety of scaly wonders with slithering snakes and mesmerizing lizards, not to mention giant snails, tortoises, and even tarantulas.

Kenny and Noelle Walsh from Kidz Farm are joined by Takara Earle–O’Callaghan as they celebrate joining the new Children’s Area at the Balmoral Show

Kenny Walsh from the Kidz Farm said: “We can’t wait to be a part of the Balmoral Show this year and help young visitors learn all about different animals. Our interactive experience helps children to go beyond observation and encourages them to think about how to care for a variety of creatures. We’ll have knowledgeable staff at hand across the four days to try and answer as many of their curious questions as we can.”

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday, 15th May to Saturday, 18th May 2024.