Kilcronaghan tractor run 2024 date
All are made very welcome and the proceeds will go to the Air Ambulance.
To participate is £15 per tractor. The tractor run will take place on Saturday 28th December, leaving the church car park at the top of Tobermore at 11.00am.
The route is as follows, down Tobermore Main Street, head to Magherafelt, then unto Desertmartin and Draperstown, before coming back to Tobermore and down the main street to turn at the old JB Tyres Garage and return into the Kilcronaghan Church car park for lunch before dispersing.
A warm lunch will be served in the church hall at 1.00pm.
For further details, please contact Wesley Tomb on 077 4010 0048.
The organisers would like to wish everyone a Happy Christmas and New Year.
