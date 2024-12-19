Kilcronaghan tractor run 2024 date

All are made very welcome and the proceeds will go to the Air Ambulance.
Kilcronaghan Tractor Run is happening again this year so bring your Ford, Massey or John Deere (all tractors invited and there will be a display of vintage tractors at the front of the church).

To participate is £15 per tractor. The tractor run will take place on Saturday 28th December, leaving the church car park at the top of Tobermore at 11.00am.

The route is as follows, down Tobermore Main Street, head to Magherafelt, then unto Desertmartin and Draperstown, before coming back to Tobermore and down the main street to turn at the old JB Tyres Garage and return into the Kilcronaghan Church car park for lunch before dispersing.

A warm lunch will be served in the church hall at 1.00pm.

For further details, please contact Wesley Tomb on 077 4010 0048.

The organisers would like to wish everyone a Happy Christmas and New Year.

