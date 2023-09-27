Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will commence at 10.30am, and will be held on land kindly granted by the Bingham Family at Hillcrest Road, Muckamore, Antrim, BT41 4TG.

The site is situated just off the main A57 Ballyrobin Road (between Belfast International Airport and Templepatrick).

The schedule features a variety of world style, commercial and vintage classes for experienced and novice competitors.

Announcing details of Killead Ploughing Society’s 106th match on Saturday 7th October 2023 are chairman David Wallace, right, and vice-chairman William Johnston. Pic: Julie Hazelton

Proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Dementia NI.

Competitors are asked to bring a packed lunch.