Killead ploughing match to take place on October 7

Killead Ploughing Society has announced that its 106th annual match will take place on Saturday 7th October 2023.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
The event will commence at 10.30am, and will be held on land kindly granted by the Bingham Family at Hillcrest Road, Muckamore, Antrim, BT41 4TG.

The site is situated just off the main A57 Ballyrobin Road (between Belfast International Airport and Templepatrick).

The schedule features a variety of world style, commercial and vintage classes for experienced and novice competitors.

Announcing details of Killead Ploughing Society’s 106th match on Saturday 7th October 2023 are chairman David Wallace, right, and vice-chairman William Johnston. Pic: Julie HazeltonAnnouncing details of Killead Ploughing Society’s 106th match on Saturday 7th October 2023 are chairman David Wallace, right, and vice-chairman William Johnston. Pic: Julie Hazelton
Proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Dementia NI.

Competitors are asked to bring a packed lunch.

Further details from chairman David Wallace tel: 028 94432238, or vice-chairman William Johnston mobile: 07775 701442.

