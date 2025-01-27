Killead Ploughing Society donates £1,000 to Marie Curie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Killead Ploughing Society has presented a cheque for £1,000 to Marie Curie.

The money was raised at its 107th match, held in October 2024 on land at kindly granted by the Minford family at Gibsonstown Road near Templepatrick.

Society chairman William Johnston said: “Our annual autumn ploughing match was a great success. I would like to take this opportunity thank our sponsors, the ploughmen and everyone who contributed to the success of our 107th match. It gives us great pleasure to present a cheque for £1,000 to our nominated charity, Marie Curie.”

The cheque was presented to the charity’s deputy head of fundraising, Anne McRoberts, by William Johnston and treasurer, Alan Wallace.

William Johnston, chairman, and Alan Wallace, treasurer, Killead Ploughing Society, presented a cheque for £1,000 to Anne McRoberts, Marie Curie.

Marie Curie is dependent on fundraising and public donations so that its nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert hospice care, whatever the illness, in the comfort of people’s homes or at its hospice in Belfast.

The charity helps people with life limiting illnesses including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

Marie Curie also provides Urgent Hospice Care at Home (also known as Rapid Response) and Companions who provide the emotional and practical support you want – at home, in hospital or over the phone.

Heather Miller, Marie Curie community fundraiser said: "We would like to express our sincere thanks to Killead Ploughing Society for this outstanding donation. This money will help us to continue to support patients and their families throughout Northern Ireland. Whatever the illness, wherever you are, Marie Curie is with you to the end.”