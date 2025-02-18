Kilwaughter Minerals launches innovative Soil Health Hub to support farmers

Pictured (L-R) are Hannah Shirt, Business Development Manager at Lancrop Laboratories, Steven Johnston, Senior Ruminant Technologist at DAERA, Gary Wilmot, CEO at Kilwaughter Minerals, Mark Tripney, Director at iSoils Limited, and Jonny Rice, Product Manager at Kilwaughter Lime.

Leading quarry and minerals processor Kilwaughter Minerals has officially launched its new Soil Health Hub, an educational resource designed to empower farmers with expert knowledge on soil health, pH management, and nutrition strategies.

The free-to-access online service offers advice, articles and case studies as well as a dedicated portal for soil testing, including personalised tracking, field management, nutrient guidance, lime recommendations and a unique soil health dashboard specific to individual farms.

The hub was officially launched at Kilwaughter’s headquarters in Larne at an event that brought together industry experts, government representatives, customers, and farmers for an engaging and insightful discussion on sustainable soil management.

Taking place on Valentine’s Day, the event reinforced Kilwaughter Minerals’ deep-rooted commitment to soil care with its ‘love for soil’ message, highlighting the crucial role of healthy soil in agricultural productivity.

Gary Wilmot, Chief Executive Officer at Kilwaughter Minerals, emphasised the company's dedication to agricultural education and innovation, saying: “The launch of our Soil Health Hub is part of Kilwaughter’s ongoing commitment to education and innovation in agriculture.

“By promoting data-driven decision-making and sustainable soil management practices, we aim to support a thriving and environmentally-responsible farming sector.

“Soil health is fundamental to farm success, and this hub will provide farmers with the tools and knowledge they need to ‘love their soil’ and maximise productivity.”

The launch event featured a distinguished panel of guest speakers, each providing valuable expertise on soil management and sustainability. Agronomist Mark Tripney shared insights on the significance of maintaining healthy soil, while Hannah Shirt, Business Development Manager at Lancrop Laboratories, discussed best practices for soil testing.

Steven Johnston, Senior Ruminant Technologist at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DEARA), also highlighted government initiatives such as the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme while farmers Gabriel and Claire Kelly offered real-world perspectives on how soil testing and the use of granulated lime have positively impacted their farm operations.

The launch event underscored Kilwaughter Minerals’ commitment to empowering the agricultural community with practical solutions and expert guidance.

The Soil Health Hub is set to become an invaluable resource for farmers seeking to enhance their understanding of soil management, improve productivity, and foster long-term soil health for future generations.

For further information please visit: https://www.kilwaughter.com/