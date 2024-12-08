Knox family raise over £30k for Macmillan Cancer Support

The Knox family from Warrenpoint were recently thrilled to hand over a cheque to MacMillian cancer support for £30,411.25.

This money was raised in memory of David Knox, husband to Libby, ad to Kirsty, son of Florence and Stanley, brother of Trevor and Sharon, brother in law to Laurence, Kelly and David, Uncle of Sam, Harry and Chloe and son in law of David and Pearl Perry

He was also a dear friend to many, willing to help no matter the task.

David passed away last year and the family are very grateful to Macmillian for their unwavering support over the past year, and in particular Marie McBride (Macmillian’s Relationship Fundraising co-ordinator) and Daphne Kilpatrick, a local volunteer covering the Armagh/Down area as well as the wider Macmillian support team.

At the end of September, earlier in the year, the Knox family (of Ballyrussell Road, Warrenpoint) in partnership with the Lawson Family (of Ballydesland Road, Warrenpoint) held a hugely successful Threshing and Vintage day in memory of David with all proceeds being given to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Raising over £30,000 far exceeded their expectations and is testament to the high esteem David was held in as well as the generosity of the local community.

The family would like to gratefully thank the very generous donations provided by family, friends, the wider community as well as many many local, and some not so local, businesses.

Threshers and balers from Alan and Jackie Robinson, The Knox family and Jason and Ernest Magill and Robert and Irwin Campbell were the key attractions during the day.

An auction of over 80 items and raffle with over 50 items were also highly anticipated events. Over 100 vintage vehicles attended which really made the day very special and gave everyone lots to chat about. Music was provided by ‘One for the Road’.

Rides on a shire horse drawn cart, provided by Eddie Murtagh, and Face painting by Felicity Bartley were special treats thoroughly enjoyed by the kids, and some of the adults. The Knox family would like to extend their sincere thanks to their friends and wider family who helped them prepare for the day as well as the many folk who contributed through donations, items for the auction and raffle, providing refreshments and attending the event which will go down in the history books as a very enjoyable and tremendously successful day.

For more information visit www.macmillan.org.uk/