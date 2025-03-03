Kverneland adds Netherton Tractors to the dealer network

Kverneland Group UK is pleased to announce that Netherton Tractors is to join the Kverneland dealer network to sell, service and support the full Kverneland product range throughout the east coast of Scotland, effective from 01 March 2025.

Headquartered at Tollmuir, Forfar, Netherton Tractors operates with four additional depots located at Glenrothes, Perth, Turriff and Nairn, giving the company extensive coverage in Scotland.

“We are delighted to be given this opportunity to further develop our business with what is perhaps the most sought-after plough brand in the world,” said Netherton Tractors general manager Garry Smith, who takes care of the day-to-day running of the business alongside managing director Harry Barclay.

“The broad Kverneland portfolio provides our business with a much more focussed approach for new and existing customers looking for the very best in arable and grassland machinery.”

Left to right: Dan Crowe, Kverneland Group UK managing director with Garry Smith, general manager of Netherton Tractors.

Netherton Tractors operates with 43 service technicians across its business, providing first class mobile and workshop-based support. All depots provide extensive workshop facilities and yard space from which the business can continue to grow. And with Kverneland-trained engineers plus an extensive stock of original parts and machines across Netherton’s five depots, after-sales and service for existing Kverneland customers in the area will continue without interruption.

Dan Crowe, Kverneland managing director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Netherton Tractors into the Kverneland dealer network, to continue to sell, service and support the Kverneland product range.”

The Kverneland range includes an extensive selection of soil preparation, seeding and mechanical weeding equipment, plus grass and forage products, feeding and bedding equipment, fertiliser spreaders, sprayers and precision farming technology.