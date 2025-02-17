Kverneland Saterra - New generation of Cultivator-Mounted Seed Drills

The Kverneland Saterra

Kverneland introduces the Saterra model range, the new generation of classic pneumatic cultivator-mounted seed drills.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the launch of the cultivator-mounted seed drill Saterra, Kverneland offers a cost-effective solution for farmers looking for a straightforward seed drill combination.

The new Kverneland Saterra allows seedbed preparation, consolidation and precise seed placement in just one pass and will support to reduce the time pressure in the autumn and spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kverneland Saterra is available in working widths of 3m and 4m. It will enhance Kverneland’s range of cultivator-mounted seed drills and replace the renowned DA and s-drill.

Kverneland Saterra 3.00m in field mounted on Kverneland M series power harrow

Outstanding performance and reliability

Production of the DA and s-drill model will ceased in December 2024, and the last one sold in Ireland just last week marking the end of an era that began in 1982. As one of the first pneumatic seed drills, the DA, built in modular design, set a milestone of innovation within seeding technology.

Ever since, the specialists in seeding technology at Kverneland Group Soest have been striving for precision and efficiency, listening to the farmers’ needs. The Saterra continues with this tradition by delivering outstanding performance and reliability.

Precise seed placement with CX-II coulter

“The Saterra is fitted with the well-known CX-II coulters for precise seed placement. Due to the special shape of the disc and a coulter pressure of up to 50kg, the CX-II coulters ensure optimum soil penetration at an even sowing depth with little soil disturbance,” Sebastian Koers, Product Manager Seeding Technology, explains. “As a cost-effective alternative, the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CX-II coulter is now also available without press wheel. The special curved disc design provides sufficient bearing capacity in light conditions, thus saving weight.”

Adapting to individual farming systems with flexible row spacings

The operator can choose and adjust the sowing distance to their individual farming systems. With the flexible coulter brackets, the coulters can be quickly adjusted to various row spacings. From the factory, Kverneland delivers a pre-set row distance of 12.5cm or 25cm.

Versatile and easy to handle

Thanks to the universal coupling triangle, the Saterra can be mounted on existing Kverneland power harrows and any other soil preparation tools. The compact design of the cultivator-mounted seed drill with an optimum hopper position allows that the Kverneland Saterra can be run also by smaller tractors with lower lifting capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saterra offers a hopper capacity of 750 or 1,000 litres. The tarpaulin cover of the hopper safely protects the seeds and distribution head against dust and humidity. It can be completely opened for filling by front loader, big bags or filling auger. The mechanical metering device allows seed rates from 2 to 380kg/ha from fine to bigger seeds.

Lifting the coulter bar is possible for more intensive solo soil preparation in certain field areas as for example the headlands without dismounting the seeder.

A full range of options like pre-emergence marker, following harrow and many more are available to customise the Saterra to individual needs.