Club chairman Brian McAuley said: “Following on from the success of last year’s 50 th Anniversary sale in Ballymena where prices peaked at 22,000gns, we have decided to introduce the ‘Ladies in Red’ sale which will be conducted by Harrison and Hetherington in conjunction with JA McClelland Sons Ltd.”

Northern Ireland is home to some of the finest pedigree Limousin herds in Europe, and organisers are pleased to announce that the sale has attracted entries from many of the

province’s leading herds.

The NI Limousin Club has announced details of its ‘Ladies in Red’ sale taking place at Ballymena Mart on Saturday 19th August. Pictture: Julie Hazelton

The catalogue for the sale will feature 40 top-quality Limousin females, all of which have been individually selected on-farm by Harrison and Hetherington’s pedigree beef sales manager and auctioneer James Little.

Pedigree and cross-bred Limousin females are renowned for high fertility, good conception rates and ease of calving. They are naturally hardy, boast excellent mothering ability coupled with plenty of milk.

All females will be veterinary inspected on the morning prior to the sale, and will be sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association. All entries will be pre-sale tested and eligible for immediate export following the sale.

Judging will commence at 10.00am, with entries coming under scrutiny from Mary McCormack, Rougemont Herd, Leominster, Hereford. The auction will get underway at 1.00pm, and online bidding will be facilitated via Marteye.

Catalogues will be available in due course, and will include full details and photographs of the individual lots on offer.