Lagyveagh Header, a shearling ram from the Glenarm-based flock, won its class before being tapped out as Supreme Champion by judge Colin Hamilton from Castlederg.

The sale, held in Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh, had an impressive 100% sell-through rate with 28 Beltex sheep heading to new homes.

Lagyveagh Header topped the prices, selling to Robert Nelson for a respectable 600gns. The shearling ram’s dam is home-bred Lagyveagh Felicity and it was sired by Glenkeen Fire Cracker ET.

Joint top price lamb ram, Lot 31, who sold to Gareth Galbraith for 350gns.Pic: Beltex Society

Reserve Champion was Lot 17, Glenpark ET, KSP.H015, from Kenny Preston’s Glenpark Flock, Omagh. The shearling ram also achieved second highest price at the

sale, making 580gns.

First in the ram lamb class was Lot 30, Tamnabrady Jameson, from Christopher McCrea’s Tamnabrady Flock, Strabane. Lot 31, Tamnabrady Johnny Cash, from the same flock, was second in the class and achieved joint top-priced ram lamb, selling to Gareth Galbraith for 350gns.

Trade was strong and among the top prices in the ring was Lot 20, Glenpark ET KSP.H034 from Kenny Preston’s Glenpark Flock, selling for 550gns to Joe McQuillan.

First in the ram lamb class was Lot 30, Tamnabrady Jameson, from Christopher McCrea’s Tamnabrady Flock, Strabane. Christopher is pictured with the ram lamb and judge Colin Hamilton. Pic: Beltex Society

Edward and Shirlee Nicholson’s Lot 4, Derryogue Homer Simpson, also made 550gns, heading to Ronald Campbell.

The next Club event is the annual Club Dinner held on Saturday 11 November.

SHOW RESULTS:

The judge was Colin Hamilton, Castlederg.

Reserve Champion went to Lot 17, Kenny Preston’s Glenpark ET, KSP.H015, Omagh. Pic: Beltex Society

Overall Champion: Lagyveagh Header, Lot 10, Shearling Ram, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill’s Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm.

Reserve Champion: Glenpark ET, KSP.H015, Lot 17, Shearling Ram, Kenny Preston’s Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Class 1 - Shearling Ram: 1st - Lagyveagh Header, Lot 10, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm; 2nd - Glenpark ET KSP.H015, Lot 17, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh; 3rd – Lagyveagh Hungry, Lot 9, Hugh and Eddie O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm; 4th – Glenpark ET KSP.H062, Lot 13, Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh; 5th – Major’s Bridge Hunter, Lot 29, William and Bobby Porter, Major’s Bridge Flock, Maghera; 6th – Glenarn Handsome, Lot 12, Daniel Teague, Glenarn Flock, Lack.