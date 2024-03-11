Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr. McAllister has over 20 years’ experience in finance and strategy and has spent the last decade in some of the largest agri-food companies on the island.

He departs his current role as CFO with veterinary pharmaceuticals company Norbrook and will join Lakeland Dairies where he will be a key member of the co-op’s Senior Leadership Team.

McAllister started his distinguished career working on mergers and acquisitions with PwC before pursuing a successful path in the agri-food industry on the island of Ireland. Prior to his role at Norbrook, he was CFO at Dale Farm Limited and CFO at Foyle Food Group. During his tenure as CFO of these businesses, they experienced significant growth with McAllister playing a key and strategic role.

Oliver McAllister, Chief Financial Officer, Lakeland Dairies

Welcoming Oliver McAllister to Lakeland Dairies, Group CEO Colin Kelly said: “In Oliver, we have appointed a CFO with a tremendous track-record of innovation, strategic thinking, and business growth. He has a deep, intrinsic and invaluable understanding of the co-operative sector as well as the wider agri-food industry.

“We are at a hugely exciting time for Lakeland Dairies as we continue to execute our ambitious strategy Foundations for a Better Future. Our purpose is to deliver sustainable prosperity for our 3,200 farm families and this will be achieved by meeting the needs of our customers through the commitment of our people and the quality of our products.

“Oliver’s vision, talent and acumen will ensure that we can realise the ambitions of our strategy for the benefit of our farmers, our people, our customers and the communities we serve.”

Commenting on his appointment with Lakeland Dairies, Oliver McAllister said: “I’m delighted to be joining my local dairy co-operative. The dairy industry and the wider co-operative movement play a hugely important role in enhancing the lives of people and communities across rural Ireland, and this is a contribution that I deeply value. I’m excited to be joining Lakeland Dairies at such an important time for the company. I look forward to working collectively and collaboratively with all the great people throughout the co-operative to ensure we realise our new strategic direction.”