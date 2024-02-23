Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With 20 years’ experience in the Human Resources (HR) industry, Ms. Shouldice joins Lakeland Dairies having most recently held the position of Chief People Officer with the National Lottery (ROI). In her career, she has led organisational development transformation, and change management in fast-paced sectors including technology, services, utilities and aviation.

Ms. Shouldice joins Lakeland Dairies’ Senior Leadership Team, reporting to Group CEO Colin Kelly. She succeeds outgoing Chief People Officer, Tadhg O’Halloran, who announced last year that he will retire at the end of 2024 after 11 years of distinguished service with Lakeland Dairies.

Commenting on Ms. Shouldice’s appointment, Lakeland Dairies Group CEO Colin Kelly said: “Liz brings tremendous experience in devising and implementing innovative people and HR strategies for some of the largest and most recognisable brands and companies on the island. She joins Lakeland Dairies at a very exciting time for the co-operative and our staff.

“Through our new strategy ‘Foundations for a Better Future’ we are committed to ensuring we’re fit for growth in order to realise this ambitious new direction. Our purpose is to deliver sustainable prosperity for 3,200 farm families and this will be achieved by meeting the needs of our customers through the commitment of our people and the quality of our products. Our people are at the core of everything we do in Lakeland Dairies and I’m excited for the next part of our journey with Liz on board.”

Commenting on her appointment, Liz Shouldice said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such a modern, pioneering and forward-thinking co-operative like Lakeland Dairies. The dairy industry and the wider co-operative movement play an essential role in enhancing the lives of people across rural Ireland, and this is a contribution that I deeply value.

“I’m delighted to be joining Lakeland Dairies at such an important time for the company as it advances its position as a global leader in nutrition for customers in over 100 markets across the world. I will work collectively and collaboratively with all of the great people throughout Lakeland Dairies to ensure we realise our new strategic direction and to empower everyone along this journey.”

