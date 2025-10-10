Lakeland Dairies drops September milk price

Lakeland have dropped the September milk price

The Lakeland Dairies Board has agreed the price for milk for the month of September.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A base price of 35.8p/l (at base solids) will be paid in Northern Ireland for milk supplied in September which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. This is a reduction of 2.5ppl on the price paid in August.

A base price of 44.25c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for September milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. This is a reduction of 3 cpl on the price paid in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said the market continues to experience pressure due to sustained strong global supply, particularly from major dairy-exporting regions. This is driving a decline in commodity prices for butter and all milk products and is contributing to a significant downward momentum on farm gate price.

Lakeland Dairies says it will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers with the best milk price possible in line with market conditions.

Feed Support

To help support their milk suppliers over the winter months, Lakeland Dairies is introducing a feed support initiative. Under this scheme, a rebate of £18/t will be applied to all Lakeland Dairies retail dairy feed purchases made by milk suppliers between November and February.

The company said the initiative is designed to support liquid and winter milk suppliers during the early and mid-lactation period. It will also help spring-calving herds manage the winter dry period effectively.

Terms and conditions will apply and farmers seeking further information are encouraged to contact their local Lakeland Dairies Agribusiness representative.