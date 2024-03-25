Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dairy farming father and daughter duo Seamus McNally and Julie Mullarkey from Glaslough, Co, Monaghan feature in the cross-border co-op’s new video reel entitled Nature is Wonderful which cinema-goers will see before their main film in the weeks ahead.

The campaign, which will run for the last week of March and the first week of April in cinemas in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, highlights the strong bonds between farm families themselves as well as their co-operative. It also showcases the unbreakable bond between farmers, their farm and the environment in which they operate.

The video shows how Julie and Seamus work hand-in-hand to create high-quality milk in harmony with the nature around them. It opens with a shot of their cows coming in for the morning milking and the “beautiful” and “magic” feeling they experience as they get ready for the day ahead.

Brimming with pride, Julie tells of how she was known as her “father’s shadow” growing up and now she is running the farming herself. She also speaks about how she is excited to her see own children grow up on the farm she has inherited.

Appearing before all films shown in screen in Derry/Londonderry, Belfast, Enniskillen, Newry, Cavan, Longford, Leitrim and Monaghan, the video will be seen by thousands of cinema goers across seven cinemas.

Commenting on the innovative new campaign, Lakeland Dairies’ Chairperson Niall Matthews said: “Our farm families are the backbone of what we do in Lakeland Dairies. As part of our new campaign, it’s important that we showcase the hugely important role they play in the success of the co-op. Julie and Seamus are wonderful ambassadors for their family, for Lakeland Dairies and the entire dairy industry. We’re all hugely proud of them and their commitment for excellence.

“This campaign video is just one of the ways we aim to highlight the value of our 3,200 farm families and how much we recognise their work. It also showcases all that is good and great about the co-op inside both the farm and factory gates.”

Excited for her debut appearance on the big screen, Julie Mullarkey said: “I’m delighted myself and my father could be part of Lakeland Dairies’ new video. It’s a huge honour while also a bit surreal seeing myself and my Dad on cinema screens. We love farming, we love working together dealing with the challenges as they arise while continuing to produce top-quality milk to the best of our ability. We’re excited for what the future holds.”