Lakeland Dairies holds milk price for June
The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in June.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 17:45 BST
In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held the base price of milk for June at 30 p/litre.
A price of 37.35c/litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for June milk in the Republic of Ireland.
This price is unchanged from the May price.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dairy markets have remained uncertain over the past month with demand for products subdued. Milk production in many of the main dairy regions remains up on last year albeit the rate of growth has slowed. This is resulting in the supply/demand dynamic remaining out of line which is contributing to this market uncertainty. Lakeland Dairies continues to closely monitor the markets in order to return the best possible milk price its 3,200 farm families.