Lakeland Dairies holds milk price for October
In Northern Ireland, a base price of 27.25p/litre will be paid for milk supplied in October. The base price is unchanged from the price paid in September.
A base price of 34c/litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for October milk in the Republic of Ireland. Again, the base price has been held for October supplies.
Sentiment in the global dairy markets has shown signs of positivity over the past number of weeks. This is happening against the backdrop of geopolitical challenges and sluggish global economic performance metrics which is keeping activity among buyers subdued, particularly in their forward commitments.
There is also a delicate balance between supply and demand in global dairy markets with production in New Zealand approaching its peak, while we enter the traditionally strong dairy demand period. Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets closely in the time ahead.