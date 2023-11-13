The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in October.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 27.25p/litre will be paid for milk supplied in October. The base price is unchanged from the price paid in September.

A base price of 34c/litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for October milk in the Republic of Ireland. Again, the base price has been held for October supplies.

Sentiment in the global dairy markets has shown signs of positivity over the past number of weeks. This is happening against the backdrop of geopolitical challenges and sluggish global economic performance metrics which is keeping activity among buyers subdued, particularly in their forward commitments.