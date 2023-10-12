News you can trust since 1963
Lakeland Dairies holds milk price for September

The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in September.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:26 BST
In Northern Ireland, a base price of 27.25p/litre will be paid for milk supplied in September. The base price is unchanged from the price paid in August.

A base price of 34c/litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for September milk in the Republic of Ireland. Again, the base price has been held for September supplies.

While sentiment in the global dairy market has shown some tentative signs of improvement in recent weeks, there has been little in the way of increased activity with buyers continuing to take a reserved position. We are entering a crucial demand period for dairy, against a backdrop of New Zealand approaching its peak milk supply months. Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets closely in the time ahead.

