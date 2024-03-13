Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a base price of 34p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in February. This represents a 1.25p/l increase to the price including the new 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The 1p/l Input Support Payment paid on all January milk now forms part of the base price for February milk.

A base price of 41.40/litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for February milk in the Republic of Ireland. The price has increased by 1.5c/l including the new 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The 1c/l Input Support Payment paid on all January milk also now forms part of the base price for February milk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All ROI supplies are also receiving an unconditional 2c/l early calving bonus taking the ROI price to 43.40c/l. Meanwhile, qualifying farmers, who meet very specific volume and milk quality criteria, will also receive the usual out-of-season payment of 5c/l.

stock image

A Lakeland spokesperson stated: “Global dairy markets remain in a delicate position with the supply/demand dynamic tentatively poised. Buyers are continuing to adopt a cautious approach but demand remains reasonably solid driven by weaker production in Europe and New Zealand.