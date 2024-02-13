Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a base price of 31.75p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in January. This represents a 1.5p/l increase to the base price including the new 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. All farmers are automatically receiving an unconditional 1p/l Input Support Payment. This takes the all-in price in Northern Ireland to 32.75p/l.

A base price of 38.90c/litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for January milk in the Republic of Ireland. The base price has increased by 1.75c/l including the new 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. All ROI suppliers are also receiving the unconditional 1c/l Input Support Payment as well as a 1c/l early calving bonus taking the ROI price to 40.90c/l. Meanwhile, qualifying farmers, who meet very specific volume and milk quality criteria, will also receive the usual out-of-season payment of 5c/l.

A Lakeland spokesman said: “The outlook for the global dairy markets remains tentatively positive after a period of uncertainty at the start of the year, with buyers at the time taking a reserved position, but global milk supply remains muted. As we approach the crucial spring-calving season, indicators are pointing to modest improvements in the dairy markets in the short to medium term with a reasonable balance in the supply and demand dynamic. However, there are geo-political concerns, supply chain disruptions and global economic headwinds to be acutely aware of. Lakeland Dairies will continue to closely monitor the markets in the coming weeks.