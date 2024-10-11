Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in September with the base price increasing from last month.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland (NI) will receive a base price of 40.3p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in September which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has increased by 2p/l from last month.

A base price of 49c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for September milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.

Dairy market Commentary

The global dairy markets remain largely positive at present, having strengthened throughout quarter three.

Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers as best we can.

Feed rebate

Lakeland Dairies is continuing to support its milk suppliers by also introducing a dairy manufactured feed support initiative over the winter months.

The rebate is designed to support liquid and winter milk suppliers over the early and mid-lactation period. It is also to help spring-calving herds manage the winter dry period effectively. It should also assist all herds to formulate balanced diets following a challenging growing season.

The initiative will see a £25/t rebate applied to all Lakeland Dairies dairy manufactured feed purchased by milk suppliers during the four months of November 2024 through February 2025. There are also rebates available for those purchasing straight feeds.

Commenting on the rebate, Lakeland Dairies’ Chairperson Niall Matthews said: “We are looking forward to rolling out this support for our farmers. It’s an effective support in that whether you buy one tonne or twenty tonnes, all tonnes will be discounted by £25 per tonne. As a farmer-owned co-op. we value the loyalty and support of our farm families over the generations. We are pleased to be in a position where we can further help our farm family suppliers over the winter-feeding period with this rebate support.”

Farmers can contact their local Lakeland Dairies Agribusiness rep for further information on the initiative.