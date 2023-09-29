Got milk? Colin Kelly, CEO Lakeland Dairies enjoying World School Milk Day with students from Killeshandra Primary School, Cavan.

Wednesday, 27th September marked World School Milk Day for 2023 and Lakeland Dairies Group CEO Colin Kelly joined students from Killeshandra Primary School, Co Cavan in toasting the greatness of the white stuff which is one of the healthiest and nutritious foods for anyone’s diet.

Praising the school goers for their enthusiasm, Colin encouraged the students to enjoy fresh, sustainable and healthy milk which comes from the family farms of Lakeland Dairies suppliers across the region.

“As the old adage goes, ‘them bones, them bones need calcium’ so I am delighted for Lakeland Dairies to be taking a leadership role on this hugely important day – World School Milk Day 2023. Milk is a nutrient rich food and is a high source of calcium which helps create strong, healthy bones for children and adults of all ages.

“Milk coming from our 3,200 farm families is the cornerstone of a healthy diet. It is heartening to see the children here in Killeshandra Primary School drink the Viva Milk with smiles on their faces. The Lakeland Dairies farm families are up at the crack of dawn every day ensuring the milk that is in your fridges and on your tables each morning is top quality and fuels healthy bodies across the country.”

Scientific research reveals that approximately 90% of the human skeleton is formed by age 18, so ensuring children receive the recommended daily intake of calcium is vital to later overall adult health and bone strength.