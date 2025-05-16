Lakeland Dairies meets Minister Muir seeking NAP consultation changes

Andrew Muir MLA, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (left, centre) and DAERA officials meeting Lakeland Dairies representatives (L-R) Niall Matthews, Chairperson; Colin Kelly, Group CEO and Keith Agnew, Vice-Chairperson at Balmoral Show, 15th May 2025.

Lakeland Dairies met with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA seeking immediate changes to the consultation process around the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP).

Cross border dairy processor Lakeland Dairies met with Minister Muir at the Balmoral Show on Thursday afternoon where they sought an immediate review of the consultation process for the NAP.

The delegation from Lakeland Dairies was led by Chairperson Niall Matthews, Vice Chair Keith Agnew, Group CEO Colin Kelly and General Manager of Food Ingredients Pat Shiels.

Lakeland Dairies has 3,200 farm families from 17 counties on the island producing 2bn litres of high-quality milk. This milk is used to create 240 products which are exported to more than 100 global markets.

Speaking following the meeting with Minister Muir, Niall Matthews said: “We thank Minister Muir for meeting with us at the Balmoral Show to discuss the fallout from the NAP publication. The contents of the NAP proposal came as a bombshell to the industry with a series of suggestions which, if implemented fully, would have disastrous consequences for the continued success of the NI dairy industry.

“We also use the term ‘consultation’ very lightly, giving just seven weeks to respond to something that will have impacts for years and generations to come.

“We are calling for cool heads and that is why there needs to be an immediate review of the consultation process. Nothing should be off the table in this review. This will allow for robust analysis to be carried out and will also allow farmers and the industry to better understand what the NAP would mean for them.

“The implementation date of 1st January 2026 for the new NAP is simply unworkable. No other industry would be asked to change entirely how it operates in just a six-month window. Not to mention farmers who, as science dictates, must work to a minimum two-year production lead-in from the time the cow calves until the new heifer is in milk.

“The fact DAERA has not published or shared a thorough impact assessment or modelling as to what they are proposing will mean for the sector and our farm families is very concerning. This needs to be published urgently to allow for a balanced consultation.

“The importance of dairy to the NI economy is immense. Farmers help to support and maintain a balanced regional economy. But just as vital as economic success, so too is environmental sustainability. Everything we do depends on clean water, biodiversity and a stable climate. No one understands this better than farmers who face climate impacts at first-hand every day. That is why we want to support actions that continue to build on the good work farmers have done up to now.

“It is simply critical that Minister Muir and DAERA fully review the consultation process to allow for a mature discussions and analysis. We also accepted Minister Muir’s invitation for Lakeland Dairies to meet with him again in the next fortnight for further discussion.”