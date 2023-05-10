Lakeland Dairies reduces April milk price

In NI, Lakeland Dairies has reduced the milk price 3.5p/litre to 31.5p/litre. The April price includes a supplementary Input Support Payment of 1.5 p/litre. In the Republic of Ireland , Lakeland Dairies has reduced the milk price by 4 cent/litre to 38.85 cent/litre of VAT , for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. The April price includes an Input Support Payment of 1.5 cent/litre.

The balance of global supply and demand remains outweighed by a stronger level of supply with reduced market returns a continuing factor based on modest demand from buyers. The overall inflationary climate continues to affect consumer sentiment and buying patterns. Lakeland Dairies will strive consistently to pay the highest milk price feasible, as sustainably as possible and despite ongoing uncertainty in the current market conditions. The co-operative is continuing to monitor market developments closely.