Lakeland Dairies sets milk price for April

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 12th May 2025, 14:16 BST
The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in April with the price remaining unchanged.

A base price of 39.8p/l (at base solids) will be paid in Northern Ireland for milk supplied in April which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has been held from last month.

A base price of 48.75c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for April milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has been held from last month.

The global dairy markets remain relatively stable at present despite geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the global economic performance. Crucially, the supply / demand dynamic remains largely in balance, which is providing market stability.

Lakeland Dairies says it will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support their farmers as best they can.

