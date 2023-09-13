Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 27.25p/litre will be paid for milk supplied in August. This represents a reduction of 1.25p/l on the July price. The average payout is 29.5p/l for August.

A price of 34c/litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for August milk in the Republic of Ireland. This represents a reduction of 1.5c/l on the July price. The average payout for August milk is 38c/l.

Advertisement

Advertisement