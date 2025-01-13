Lakeland Dairies sets milk price for December
The 0.65p/litre Loyalty Payment on all milk supplied in 2024, which was announced at the December Board meeting, will be paid this month.
Suppliers in Northern Ireland (NI) will receive a base price of 40.8p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in December which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has been held from last month.
A base price of 49.6c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for October milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has also been held from last month The 0.8c/l Loyalty Payment for all milk produced by ROI suppliers in 2024 will also be paid this month.
After a period of volatility in late 2024, the global dairy markets have started 2025 relatively stable, with supply and demand largely in balance.
Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers as best we can.
