Lakeland Dairies sets milk price for December

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in December with the base price being held.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 0.65p/litre Loyalty Payment on all milk supplied in 2024, which was announced at the December Board meeting, will be paid this month.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland (NI) will receive a base price of 40.8p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in December which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has been held from last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A base price of 49.6c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for October milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has also been held from last month The 0.8c/l Loyalty Payment for all milk produced by ROI suppliers in 2024 will also be paid this month.

The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in December

After a period of volatility in late 2024, the global dairy markets have started 2025 relatively stable, with supply and demand largely in balance.

Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers as best we can.