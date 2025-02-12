Lakeland Dairies sets milk price for January

Lakeland Dairies has set the milk price for January

The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in January with the base price being held.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland (NI) will receive a base price of 40.8p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in January which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has been held from last month. The 3p/l out-of-season payment will be made on top of the base price.

A base price of 49.75c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for January milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has also been held from last month. Qualifying farmers will receive a 5c/l out-of-season payment.

The global dairy markets in 2025 remain relatively stable, with supply and demand largely in balance. As we move further into spring, milk volumes in the main dairy production regions will play a determining role in the shape of the global markets into the peak season.

Lakeland Dairies says it will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support their farmers as best they can.