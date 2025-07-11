Lakeland Dairies sets milk price for June

Lakeland has set the milk price for June
The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in June with the base price remaining unchanged.

In addition, a 0.5p/litre unconditional bonus will be paid on all litres supplied in June.

In Northern Ireland (NI), a price of 40.3p/litre will be paid for milk supplied in June, inclusive of the 0.5p/l unconditional bonus on all milk supplied in June as well as the Sustainability Incentive Payment.

A price of 49.25c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for June milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is also inclusive of a 0.5c/l unconditional bonus as well as the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.

For the most part, global markets remain relatively stable despite the ongoing trade and geopolitical tensions. However, continuing strong milk supplies in many regions are beginning to shift the supply/demand dynamic.

Lakeland Dairies says it will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers as best they can.

