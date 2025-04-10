Lakeland Dairies sets milk price for March
A base price of 39.8p/l (at base solids) will be paid in Northern Ireland for milk supplied in March which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has been held from last month.
A base price of 48.75c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for March milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has been held from last month.
The global dairy supply/demand dynamic remains relatively stable. Concerns over geopolitical tensions and their impact on the global economy and consumer sentiment are likely to have the biggest influence in the short to medium term.
Lakeland Dairies say it will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support their farmers as best they can.
