Suppliers in Northern Ireland (NI) will receive a base price of 34.5p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in March. This represents a 0.5p/l increase to the price and also includes the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. A separate 0.8p/l Input Support Payment is being paid on top of the base price. This is the second time this year Lakeland Dairies has introduced an Input Support Payment for its suppliers.

The all-in base price for NI suppliers is 35.3p/l for milk supplied in March.

A base price of 41.9/litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for March milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI). The price has increased by 0.5c/l and also included the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. A 1c/l Input Support Payment will be paid to all ROI suppliers. The all-in base price for suppliers in ROI is 42.9p/l for March

As well as the increased base price and the introduction of an Input Support Payment, Lakeland Dairies is offering support for farmers purchasing feed through Lakeland Dairies Agribusiness. The £20/t and €20/t feed rebate in place since November has been increased to £30/t and €30/t. A separate £10/t and €10/t support for straights has been introduced to support farmers in stretching silage stocks.

A spokesperson stated: “Difficult weather conditions on the island are also having an impact on farmers across Europe. As a result, spring milk volumes are tempered thus far albeit it is still early in the spring milk season. This is helping to maintain a delicate balance between supply and demand.

“Commodity prices have settled with general stability in the global dairy market, however, there is a continued cautious approach being adopted by buyers at present with no strong surge in demand.

