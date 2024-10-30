Lakeland Dairies has announced the rolling out of its latest voluntary fixed milk price scheme for all its 3,200 farm family suppliers in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The scheme, which will run from January to December 2025, will allow Lakeland Dairies suppliers lock in either 5% or a maximum 10% of their milk volumes based on 2023 volumes.

In the Republic of Ireland, a price of 46c/litre (including VAT) is available for the months of April to September with a price of 48c/l (including VAT) available for October to December and January to March.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 37p/l is available for the period April to September with a price of to 39p/l available for October to December and January to March.

Lakeland has released details of a fixed milk price scheme

Online applications through www.lakelanddairies.com opened at 1pm Tuesday 29th October and closes at 2pm Thursday 31st October. The fixed milk price scheme is also eligible for all existing Lakeland Dairies bonuses.

Commenting on the fixed milk price scheme, Lakeland Dairies’ Group CEO Colin Kelly said: “Market volatility has become one of the biggest challenges dairy farm families in recent years. At all times, Lakeland Dairies seeks to offer our farm family suppliers tools and measures to help mitigate against the worst of market downturns.

“Fixed milk price schemes provide farmers with a choice and they also give a degree of clarity which allows farmers to plan for the time ahead.

“The scheme is totally voluntary and suppliers should examine the details of the fixed milk price scheme closely, seek advice if necessary and make an informed choice based on all the facts.”