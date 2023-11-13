Lamb judge announced ahead of Premier Championships
David’s interest in the food supply chain began through his Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) membership as he competed in the annual beef, sheep and pig stock judging. With years of experience in the lamb wholesale industry and a farm of his own, David went on to train as a butcher running a successful business for over 30 years.
In recent years David has judged the Ulster Housewife’s Choice and numerous spring lamb competitions in local marts. He has also supported the YFCU by hosting county stock judging heats and acting as a judge in the stock judging competition finals day.
This year, David will be looking for ‘good long lambs with plenty of width and good flesh throughout’.