Lamb price falling short of production costs, says UFU

UFU beef and lamb chair Pat McKay said: “Despite retail lamb prices increasing slightly in recent months, NI farmers are not getting the full benefit of this due to rising production costs. They are not receiving enough of a return to cover production expenses never mind supporting a home and family. If the issue is not addressed, it could have a severe impact on local farming businesses and the sector as a whole.

“NI processors have been quoting £5.10 - £5.15 this week, however, they are still only paying up to 21kgs. Farmers need a return for lambs up to 22kg. It is in everyone’s best interests that NI processors work in a manner that instils confidence in our farmers, showing their support for the primary producer when they are evidently struggling with the increasing cost of production. It’s unfair to turn a blind eye to it and expect farmers to absorb the extra costs alone while producing the high-quality lamb processors and consumers expect at the same time.

“Live markets have seen an increase in prices over the last few weeks and I urge farmers to consider all options available to them. When selecting animals for sale or slaughter, batching animals according to live weight and condition can help generate a better return. The killing percentage for grass-fed lambs has been poor and farmers need to be careful when selecting.”