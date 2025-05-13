Land agency adds depth to team with strategic operations hire

Continuing its considerable growth, Warwickshire-based land, development and property agency Newton LDP has welcomed a new member to its operations team.

Cathy Dudey joins Newton LDP’s growing team as an executive assistant, bringing with her a wealth of strategic and administrative expertise.

With more than six years of experience in the agricultural engineering sector and a background working in business consultancy, Cathy offers a strong foundation in high-level organisational support.

At Newton LDP, she will provide executive assistance to managing director Richard Foxon, managing core clerical responsibilities and handling a variety of critical, business-enabling administrative duties.

Cathy Dudey

Speaking on her new role, Cathy said: “I’ve been lucky to join the Newton team at an incredibly exciting time, as the organisation continues to grow both in terms of numbers and depth of expertise.

“A key part of success for any business is having the foundations for everything we do, in the best possible condition, and this is a really core part of my new role. As I get started, I’m looking forward to focusing my skills and utilising my expertise as Newton LDP continues on its journey of growth.”

Cathy becomes the second addition to the agency’s administrative team, following the appointment of rural administrator Tracy Kirk last year, a reflection of Newton LDP’s continued investment in the operational side of the business as it scales.

Richard Foxon, managing director at Newton LDP said: “We’re very lucky as a business to be in a position where we have seen considerable and ongoing growth since our inception four years ago. Our team continues to strengthen across many areas of the business, including within our operations team - which is at the heart of all we do.

“Cathy’s role will not only be vital to my day to day, but her focused expertise is set to support the business as we continue on our journey.”

With a team of now 11, Newton LDP’s expertise spans a range of sectors and specialities including strategic land, development land agency, agri-business consultancy and rural property advice.